Suzuki eyes FY24 export record from key market India

“In India, small cars are still an important category. There are 1.4 billion people in India, but only 0.3 billion are using passenger vehicles, so the penetration of PVs is very low and there is an unserved market of 1.1 billion people. There is a big revolution happening in the population. In Japan, we had wired phones, which changed to mobiles and now smartphones. Developed countries like the US and Japan had all these phases, but people in India directly jumped to smartphones. If you try to replicate the process for the auto industry, you may not require big cars, it might just be small cars that people use for mobility. In Japan, SMC is known for manufacturing the Kei (microcar) car, which is apt for and matches the requirements of the Japanese. So, we will keep supplying products that cater to the requirement of the local customers," Suzuki added.