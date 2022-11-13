Suzuki GSX-8S, a naked bike with 776 cc engine showcased: All you need to know

Suzuki Motor Corporation, an automobile giant, has introduced an all new naked motorbike series, called GSX-8S at the EICMA 2022 exhibition. This bike will sit between SV650 and GSX-S1000. The company revealed that the bike line-up will go on sale in Europe and North America from March onwards next year. Till now, there is no information from the company whether the bike would be launched in India or not.
Speaking of the engine, the Suzuki GSX-8S is powered by a 776 cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270 degree crankshaft design. The engine is capable of producing 83 bhp of max power. The gearbox in the bike comes with a six-speed unit. According to Suzuki, the fuel efficiency of this all new bike is 23.8 kmpl which is higher than the V-Strom 800DE. It is because the GSX-8S weighs almost 30 kgs lighter than the V-Strom 800DE.
Interestingly, the GSX-8S is using a steel frame which is engineered to be slim, lightweight, compact, highly agile and ideally suited to supporting the high performance parallel twin engine. The 17-inch wheels are made up of lightweight cast aluminium wheels. Suzuki states that the wheels are wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.
Speaking of the braking duties, the Suzuki GSX-8S gets braking duties done by a 310 mm floating-mount disc in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with a single-piston calliper. The frame is suspended by KYB inverted front forks with a 130 mm travel in the front and an adjustable KYB link-type rear suspension.
In terms of features, there is ride by wire, low rpm assist, dual-channel ABS, Suzuki Easy Start System, Bi-Directional Quick Shift System and all LED lighting. The instrument cluster is a fully five-inch colour TFT unit. The traction control has three modes and riders can also turn off the traction control. Moreover, the bike gets three riding modes on offer as well.
Meanwhile, Suzuki Motor Corporation has also recently unveiled its new adventure tourer for the Suzuki family. It is called V-Strom 800DE and is likely to sit between V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650. Suzuki developed an all-new mill with a capacity of 776cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. This same engine will be used in the GSX-8S.
