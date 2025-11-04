Suzuki and Honda aren’t sure India is ready for small EVs. Here’s why.
Ayaan Kartik 5 min read 04 Nov 2025, 06:00 am IST
Summary
Both Japanese carmakers will launch compact EVs in their home market next year, but remain non-committal about launching such cars in India. Why aren’t they rushing to tap India’s huge market for small cars?
New Delhi: Japanese carmakers are doubling down on electric technology by introducing small electric cars in their home markets, but appear cautious about launching such vehicles in India, citing concerns about their technological and economic viability in the country’s price-sensitive small-car market.
