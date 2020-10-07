Suzuki launches Bluetooth-enabled Access 125, Burgman Street in India

Suzuki Motorcycle India launched a new version of Access 125. The new 125cc scooter is equipped with Bluetooth-enabled digital console. The new Burgman Street also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled digital console.

The new option to connect via Bluetooth lets the rider sync their mobile phone with the vehicle’s console. Once connected, the console will provide features such as turn-by-turn navigation, call & SMS alert display, WhatsApp alert, estimated time of arrival alerts, missed call alert and caller id, over speed warning and phone battery level display. In addition to all these features, Suzuki Access 125 will now get LED position lights as an added feature across all variants.

To connect the mobile phone to these Bluetooth-enabled digital console models, the user will first have to download ‘Suzuki Ride Connect’ application from the Google Play Store. After installing the application, the user will be able to pair the Access 125 or Burgman Street with their phone, to use navigation assistance and features such as ‘last parked location’ and trip report.

Price and Colour Options

The new Access 125 will be available in Metallic Royal Bronze (New Color), Matte Blue (New Color), Metallic Matte Black No.2 and Pearl Mirage White. The scooter will be priced at ₹ ₹77,700 for the variant with drum brake and alloy. The variant with disc brake and alloy is priced at ₹78,600.

The Burgman Street will be available in Matte Blue (New Color), Metallic Matte Fibroin Gray, Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Matte Bordeaux Red. The scooter is priced at ₹84,600.

Commenting on the launch Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to introduce the All New ACCESS 125 and BURGMAN STREET with Bluetooth® enabled digital console capable of getting paired with your mobile phones. The technology has been developed keeping the requirements of today’s young customer in mind, who always wants to stay connected but doesn’t want to compromise on his/ her safety by using a phone while riding a two-wheeler."

“We at Suzuki Motorcycle India are committed to introduce innovative next generation technology to add value to the overall riding experience of the customer. Suzuki ACCESS 125 and BURGMAN STREET have been among the top-selling scooters in their respective segments, known for their performance and features. We are confident that the new models with Bluetooth® enabled digital console will increase customers’ trust in the brand, as a result of getting additional useful and attractive functions."

