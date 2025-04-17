Suzuki launches ₹5,000 cashback on Burgman Street, Access and Avenis models2 min read . Updated: 17 Apr 2025, 01:55 PM IST
The Suzuki Avenis, Burgman Street and Access models now come with promotional offers including a ₹5,000 cashback and 100 per cent financing.
Suzuki has officially introduced a cashback offer of ₹5,000 for the Burgman Street, Access and Avenis models. Additionally, the brand is providing a financing option that allows for loans of up to 100 per cent, with no hypothecation required. It is essential to emphasise that these promotional offers are available for a limited time only. Interested consumers are encouraged to visit their nearest authorised dealerships for further information regarding these offers.
Suzuki Avenis
The Suzuki Avenis OBD-2B is available at a price of Rs. 93,200, excluding showroom charges. Furthermore, a new Special Edition featuring a Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Matte Titanium Silver finish is offered at Rs. 94,000, also ex-showroom. The standard model is available in four colour options: Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 with Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Glacier White, and Glossy Sparkle Black alone.
The refreshed Suzuki Avenis features a lightweight, all-aluminium 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 124.3 cc, compliant with OBD-2B standards. This engine is engineered to deliver a cleaner and more efficient riding experience while retaining its acclaimed instant acceleration and agile handling. It produces 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and generates a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. Additionally, it is equipped with Suzuki's Eco Performance (SEP) technology as well as advanced fuel injection systems.
Suzuki Burgman Street EX
The newly updated Suzuki Burgman Street EX is now available, with a starting price of Rs. 1,16,200, while the standard Burgman Street model begins at Rs. 95,800. All prices are ex-showroom. The Burgman Street is offered in two variants: the Standard Edition and the Ride Connect.
The premium EX variant is available in three colour options, which include the new Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, in addition to Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Royal Bronze. Conversely, the base variant comes in seven color options: Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (YKC), Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, and Pearl Moon Stone Gray (exclusive to the Standard Edition), along with colors exclusive to the Ride Connect variant—Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (4TX).
The updated Burgman is powered by the same all-aluminium, 4-stroke, single-cylinder 124.3 cc engine that complies with OBD-2B standards, which is also found in the Suzuki Avenis. The power output remains unchanged, delivering an output of 8.5 bhp and a peak torque of 10 Nm.
Suzuki Access
The updated Suzuki Access 125 offers three variants and five colour options. It showcases enhanced performance, improved fuel economy and increased comfort with a Bluetooth-enabled console. Prices start from ₹81,700 and it complies with Euro 5+ regulations now.
The updated Access 125 will be available in three variants: the Standard, Special, and Ride Connect Edition. The colour options include Solid Ice Green, Pearl Shiny Beige, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White and Metallic Mat Black No. 2.