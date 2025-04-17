Suzuki launches 5,000 cashback on Burgman Street, Access and Avenis models

2

Suzuki Burgman Street EX

The newly updated Suzuki Burgman Street EX is now available, with a starting price of Rs. 1,16,200, while the standard Burgman Street model begins at Rs. 95,800. All prices are ex-showroom. The Burgman Street is offered in two variants: the Standard Edition and the Ride Connect.

The premium EX variant is available in three colour options, which include the new Metallic Matte Stellar Blue, in addition to Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Metallic Royal Bronze. Conversely, the base variant comes in seven color options: Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (YKC), Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, and Pearl Moon Stone Gray (exclusive to the Standard Edition), along with colors exclusive to the Ride Connect variant—Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (4TX).

The updated Burgman is powered by the same all-aluminium, 4-stroke, single-cylinder 124.3 cc engine that complies with OBD-2B standards, which is also found in the Suzuki Avenis. The power output remains unchanged, delivering an output of 8.5 bhp and a peak torque of 10 Nm.