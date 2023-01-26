Suzuki Motor Corp reveals its roadmap; six battery electric vehicles lined up

Suzuki Motor Corp reveals its roadmap; six battery electric vehicles lined up3 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:44 PM IST
- In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared on BSE by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels.
Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), a Japanese automaker, on Thursday stated that it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by FY2030 as part of its growth strategy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 as per the target set by the government.
