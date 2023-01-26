Suzuki Motor Corp reveals its roadmap; six battery electric vehicles lined up

Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), a Japanese automaker, on Thursday stated that it will introduce six battery electric vehicles in India by FY2030 as part of its growth strategy and achieve carbon neutrality by 2070 as per the target set by the government.

In the growth strategy for FY2030 shared on BSE by its Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India, Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) said in India, it will provide not only battery EVs but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles using CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels.

On its battery EV introduction plan, SMC said, "In India, we will introduce the SUV battery EV announced at the Auto Expo 2023 in FY2024, with six models to be launched by FY2030."

According to the company, by FY2030 the battery EVs will account for 15 per cent of its total product portfolio, while internal combustion engine vehicles will be 60 per cent and hybrid electric vehicles at 25 per cent.

The company's arm Maruti Suzuki India is the largest passenger vehicle maker by sales in the country. At the Auto Expo 2023 held earlier this month, SMC unveiled the concept electric SUV 'eVX' - slated to hit the market by 2025. SMC also highlighted the biogas business in India as one of the key focus areas.

"While we expect the Indian market to grow toward FY2030, we also expect that an increase in total CO2 emission amount is unavoidable, regardless of the reduction in CO2 emission from products. We will challenge to strike a balance between increasing sales units and reducing total CO2 emission amount," it said.

The Japanese small car major further said it has also invested in Fujisan Asagiri Biomass LLC, which makes power generation from biogas derived from cow dung in Japan, and is beginning its study.

"We believe that the biogas business in India not only contributes to carbon neutrality but also promotes economic growth and contributes to the society of India," it added.

The company will also consider expanding the business to other farming areas in regions, including Africa, ASEAN and Japan in the future.

"Suzuki, the market leader of India's automobile market, contributing to carbon neutrality and economic growth of emerging countries, is consistent with the intent of the Paris Agreement, which requires harmony between developed countries and emerging countries for reduction of CO2 emission," it said. Among the major initiatives for FY2030, carbon neutrality is at the top of the agenda for SMC.

"Based on the target date set by each government, Suzuki aims to achieve carbon neutrality in Japan and Europe by 2050 and in India by 2070," the company said.

In terms of research and development, the company said Suzuki headquarters, Yokohama Lab, Suzuki R&D Center India and Maruti Suzuki will cooperate for efficient development by sharing the development in each field of future technologies, advanced technologies and mass production technologies.

"Also, the Suzuki Innovation Center is exploring new connections and innovations for Suzuki to thoroughly take root in India," it added.

The company further said it will enhance its manufacturing strength by cooperating with outside partners, including startup companies, Suzuki Suppliers Association and cooperation with universities in Japan and India.

