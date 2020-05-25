Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) on Monday said Suzuki Motor Corp has resumed manufacturing operations at its Gujarat based plant from today. The country’s largest car manufacturer had resumed production operations at the Manesar and Gurgaon based factories from May 12 and May 18, respectively.

Maruti buys vehicles from Suzuki Motor Gujarat -- wholly owned subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corp -- at manufacturing cost.

“Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has been informed by Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Limited (SMG) that they would re-start production of vehicles from the 25th of May 2020, strictly in accordance with the government regulations and guidelines and by observing the company's own concern for the highest standards of safety. SMG manufactures cars on a contract basis for MSIL," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The Union government has allowed gradual resumption of economic activity, by relaxing lockdown measures, in certain parts of the country, identified as green and orange zones.

Car makers like Maruti had to close their factories from March 22, following the lock down announced by the Union and state governments to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The company though in the meantime was working with its suppliers to create standard operating procedures (SOPs) that were to be followed once manufacturing resumes.

The New Delhi-based car manufacturer has also put in place SOPs for its employees and staff at the factories, showrooms and authorized service centres to ensure a smooth resumption of operations and delivery of service without any physical contact with the customer.

Most manufacturers are likely to utilize only 20-30% of the capacity in the next few months due to lack of demand in the market, availability of labour and disruption caused due to the recently installed safety measures.

Maruti has also formed a covid-19 Monitoring Committee comprising top executives of the company and a seventeen member action plan committee to oversee and implement the SoPs in the plant, office and showroom premises.

Ever since the lockdown measures are eased the company has already trained almost 80,000 service staff at its 3,800 service centres across the country. To ensure minimum contact with the customers, the company will adopt contactless service processes through increased digitization and the staff will always wear the protective gear while interacting with customers.

