Home >Auto News >Suzuki Motor Gujarat starts production at third plant in Ahmedabad facility

Suzuki Motor Gujarat starts production at third plant in Ahmedabad facility

The construction of the third plant of the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) has been completed and production has begun from this month
1 min read . 05:10 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The vehicles produced in the plant will be supplied to Maruti Suzuki India
  • The company has claimed that Plant C has an annual production ability of 2.5 lakh units

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd has begun production from its third unit at its manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, according to Maruti Suzuki India. The vehicles produced in the plant will be supplied to Maruti Suzuki India.

The construction of the third plant of the Suzuki Motor Gujarat Pvt Ltd (SMG) has been completed and production has begun from this month, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

According to the filing, the company has claimed that Plant C has an annual production ability of 2.5 lakh units, together with Plant A and Plant B, the total ability of SMG will be 7.5 lakh units, it added.

"Together with MSI's production ability of 15 lakh units, Suzuki's production ability of automobiles in India will be 22.5 lakh units," the filing said.

SMG was integrated in the year 2014. Maruti Suzuki Baleno premium hatchback was the first car to be produced in the plant. The company planned to not only supply for the domestic demand but also international demand.

The Plant A started operating in February 2017, and the Plant B and Powertrain Plant in January 2019.

In October 2020, SMG became the fastest production site of Suzuki to achieve accumulated automobile production of 10 lakh units.

"Suzuki will continuously meet the automobile market demand in India, which is estimated to grow further, and also encourage exportation to the global market, thus contributing to the Make in India initiative promoted by the Government of India," the filing said.

With inputs from PTI

