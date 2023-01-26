Suzuki Motor plans 6 battery electric vehicles for India by 2030

"While we expect the Indian market to grow toward FY2030, we also expect that increase in total CO2 emission amount is unavoidable, regardless of reduction in CO2 emission from products. We will challenge to strike a balance between increasing sales units and reducing total CO2 emission amount. Suzuki’s unique initiative to tackle this challenge is the biogas business, in which biogas derived from cow dungs, which are dairy wastes that can be seen mainly in India’s rural area, will be produced and supplied. This biogas can be used for Suzuki’s CNG models that account for approximately 70% of CNG car market in India", SMC said.