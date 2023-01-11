Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Auto News / Suzuki Motor to launch more SUVs to recover market share in India

Suzuki Motor to launch more SUVs to recover market share in India

1 min read . 01:08 PM ISTReuters
Suzuki Motor Corp President & Representative Director Toshihiro Suzuki speaks during unveiling of Maruti Suzuki's concept car 'EVX' at the Auto Expo 2023, in Greater Noida,.

  • Suzuki also said the company sees the potential of long term growth in the small car segment

NEW DELHI: Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp is in the process of launching more SUVs to recover lost market share in India, President Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

NEW DELHI: Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp is in the process of launching more SUVs to recover lost market share in India, President Toshihiro Suzuki told reporters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Suzuki also said the company sees the potential of long term growth in the small car segment, adding that Suzuki and its Indian unit, Maruti Suzuki, will work to maintain 50% share of the Indian car market.

Suzuki also said the company sees the potential of long term growth in the small car segment, adding that Suzuki and its Indian unit, Maruti Suzuki, will work to maintain 50% share of the Indian car market.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

 

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP