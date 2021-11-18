The EV segment is heating up already in India and with the today’s Suzuki Motorcycle launching its new range of electric scooters for the first time the competition is getting stiffer which is good for the buyers as they will have options to choose from. The Japanese automaker is prepared to shift its gear to the green and sustainable mobility with the launch of its e-scooters. The name and features are speculated but we are still not sure what the end product will look like today.

If not all, we have got few insights about Suzuki Motorcycle electric scooter range:

1: They will be feature rich. The modern LED headlight with flashy colours in body design will be evident.

2: The top range is expected to be 100-120 km of a full single charge

3: The price would be competitive to Ola S1 and S1 Pro.

4: Suzuki Motorcycle is expected to carry a price tag of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

5: It will have digital console with advanced features and ride control

6: It will also include Bluetooth for connectivity.

7: The electric scooter will have ample luggage space.

