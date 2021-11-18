Suzuki Motorcycle electric scooter launch today. Things we know

Suzuki Motorcycle electric scooter launch today. Things we know1 min read . 01:13 PM IST
- Suzuki Motorcycle electric scooter is expected to carry a price tag of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom)
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The EV segment is heating up already in India and with the today’s Suzuki Motorcycle launching its new range of electric scooters for the first time the competition is getting stiffer which is good for the buyers as they will have options to choose from. The Japanese automaker is prepared to shift its gear to the green and sustainable mobility with the launch of its e-scooters. The name and features are speculated but we are still not sure what the end product will look like today.
The EV segment is heating up already in India and with the today’s Suzuki Motorcycle launching its new range of electric scooters for the first time the competition is getting stiffer which is good for the buyers as they will have options to choose from. The Japanese automaker is prepared to shift its gear to the green and sustainable mobility with the launch of its e-scooters. The name and features are speculated but we are still not sure what the end product will look like today.
If not all, we have got few insights about Suzuki Motorcycle electric scooter range:
If not all, we have got few insights about Suzuki Motorcycle electric scooter range:
1: They will be feature rich. The modern LED headlight with flashy colours in body design will be evident.
2: The top range is expected to be 100-120 km of a full single charge
3: The price would be competitive to Ola S1 and S1 Pro.
4: Suzuki Motorcycle is expected to carry a price tag of ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
5: It will have digital console with advanced features and ride control
6: It will also include Bluetooth for connectivity.
7: The electric scooter will have ample luggage space.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!