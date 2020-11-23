Suzuki Motorcycle India launches new V-Strom 650XT ABS with BS6 engine

Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched a new BS6 variant of the V-Strom 650XT ABS. The company has priced the bike at ₹8.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new bike was first showcased the the Auto Expo this year. With the new V-Strom 650XT, Suzuki Motor India has launched its first premium segment bike with a BS6 engine.

The bike falls in the middleweight adventure category. It comes with a push start button and the company is offering anti-lock braking system for a controlled grip on the road and enhanced braking performance in extreme conditions.

The BSVI-compliant V-Strom 650 XT ABS will be available at all Suzuki big bikes dealerships across India.

“V-Strom has made its own following in India. The ultimate adventure tourer has proved its mettle in the highway touring capabilities while exploring different terrains. This is our first BS6 compliant big bike and we are confident that this cleaner and greener motorcycle will continue to win people's hearts with its performance and maneuverability as it hit the Indian roads," said Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via