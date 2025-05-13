Suzuki Motorcycle India is providing summer incentives on its 2025 product range, which includes the Access, Avenis, Burgman Street, Gixxer SF, and V-Strom SX. These incentives encompass cashbacks, exchange offers, and more.

(Also check out: Upcoming two-wheelers in India)

The company announced these discounts through its social media channels. The two-wheeler manufacturer offers exchange bonuses of up to ₹5,000. Additionally, a free 10-year warranty worth up to ₹2,299 is included under the summer benefits. This warranty plan consists of a 2-year standard warranty alongside an extra 8 years of extended warranty.

(Also read: Suzuki two-wheeler sales grow by 14% in April, backed by new Access)

Aside from the warranty and exchange bonuses, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has partnered with IDFC First Bank to provide financial incentives. Customers can receive an immediate cashback of 5 per cent, up to ₹5,000, when purchasing a scooter with an IDFC credit card using the EMI payment option.

Furthermore, buyers can opt for a complete 100 per cent loan on products without any hypothecation. It is important to note that these offers are subject to terms and conditions and may vary. Interested customers should check with their nearest dealerships for updates and additional information regarding these promotions.