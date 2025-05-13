Suzuki Motorcycle India is providing summer incentives on its 2025 product range, which includes the Access, Avenis, Burgman Street, Gixxer SF, and V-Strom SX. These incentives encompass cashbacks, exchange offers, and more.
The company announced these discounts through its social media channels. The two-wheeler manufacturer offers exchange bonuses of up to ₹5,000. Additionally, a free 10-year warranty worth up to ₹2,299 is included under the summer benefits. This warranty plan consists of a 2-year standard warranty alongside an extra 8 years of extended warranty.
Aside from the warranty and exchange bonuses, the Japanese motorcycle manufacturer has partnered with IDFC First Bank to provide financial incentives. Customers can receive an immediate cashback of 5 per cent, up to ₹5,000, when purchasing a scooter with an IDFC credit card using the EMI payment option.
Furthermore, buyers can opt for a complete 100 per cent loan on products without any hypothecation. It is important to note that these offers are subject to terms and conditions and may vary. Interested customers should check with their nearest dealerships for updates and additional information regarding these promotions.
Suzuki Access
The revamped Suzuki Access 125 comes in three variants with five colour choices. It boasts higher performance, better fuel efficiency, and comfort with a Bluetooth-enabled console. Priced from ₹83,800, it meets Euro 5+ standards.
The Suzuki Access 125 is available in three variants: Standard, Special, and Ride Connect Edition. Colour options include Solid Ice Green, Pearl Shiny Beige, Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Pearl Grace White, and Metallic Mat Black No. 2.
Suzuki Avenis
The Suzuki Avenis OBD-2B is priced at ₹93,200, excluding showroom charges. Additionally, a new Special Edition in Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Matte Titanium Silver is available for ₹94,000, also ex-showroom. The standard version comes in four colour variations: Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Mira Red, Champion Yellow No. 2 with Glossy Sparkle Black, Glossy Sparkle Black with Pearl Glacier White, and Glossy Sparkle Black alone.
The redesigned Suzuki Avenis features a lightweight, all-aluminium, 4-stroke, single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 124.3cc, now compliant with OBD-2B standards. This engine is engineered to deliver a cleaner and more efficient riding experience while retaining its signature quick acceleration and agile handling. It produces 8.5 bhp at 6,750 rpm and reaches a peak torque of 10 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It also includes Suzuki's Eco Performance (SEP) technology along with advanced fuel injection systems.
Suzuki Burgman Street
The newly updated Suzuki Burgman Street starts at ₹96,399 (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants: the Standard Edition and the Ride Connect.
The base variant offers seven color options: Metallic Matte Black No. 2 (YKC), Pearl Mirage White, Metallic Matte Titanium Silver, Pearl Matte Shadow Green, and Pearl Moon Stone Grey (exclusive to the Standard Edition). Ride Connect exclusive colors include Metallic Matte Stellar Blue and Metallic Matte Black No. 2.
The upgraded Burgman is equipped with the same all-aluminum, 4-stroke, single-cylinder 124.3cc OBD-2B compliant engine found in the Suzuki Avenis. The power output remains the same, delivering 8.5 bhp and 10 Nm of peak torque.
Suzuki Gixxer SF
The Suzuki Gixxer SF range starts at ₹1.47 lakh (ex-showroom). The Gixxer SF is powered by a 155 cc single-cylinder engine tuned for 13.4 bhp and 13.8 Nm of peak torque, coupled with a 5-speed gearbox. The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 utilises a 249 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine producing 26.1 bhp and 22.2 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.
Suzuki V-Strom SX
The Suzuki V-Strom SX is priced at ₹2.16 lakh, ex-showroom. Suzuki emphasises that its expedition showcased the capabilities of the V-Strom SX, which features a 250 cc oil-cooled engine and the innovative Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology.
This engine delivers 26 bhp and generates a peak torque of 22.2 Nm, combined with a 6-speed transmission. Weighing 167 kg, the manufacturer claims that the V-Strom SX can effectively navigate a variety of terrains, including both paved and unpaved roads, even in freezing conditions. The adventure tourer is designed for an upright riding position and comes equipped with dual-purpose semi-block pattern tires.