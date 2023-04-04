Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd names Kenichi Umeda as new MD1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 02:17 PM IST
- With the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as the new Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India, he will take on the crucial responsibility of expanding and consolidating the company's position in both the domestic and international markets.
In an official statement released on Tuesday, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) declared the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as the company's new Managing Director. Umeda takes over from Satoshi Uchida, who has completed his tenure as the Managing Director of SMIPL.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×