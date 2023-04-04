Home / Auto News / Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd names Kenichi Umeda as new MD
In an official statement released on Tuesday, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) declared the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as the company's new Managing Director. Umeda takes over from Satoshi Uchida, who has completed his tenure as the Managing Director of SMIPL.

With the appointment of Kenichi Umeda as the new Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India, he will take on the crucial responsibility of expanding and consolidating the company's position in both the domestic and international markets. Umeda's extensive experience of more than 27 years in the industry, gained from various global markets, will be a valuable asset to the company, as stated in the official announcement.

According to Umeda, India holds a significant place in Suzuki's global market, and the company has always aimed to provide its customers with innovative and evolving products that cater to their changing requirements. As the new Managing Director of Suzuki Motorcycle India, Umeda plans to continue this legacy and prioritize the delivery of customer-centric solutions, as stated in the official statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

