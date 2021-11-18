After much speculations, Suzuki Motorcycle , has today launched of Suzuki Avenis scooter in India. Suzuki Avenis is targeted for young and tech savvy users. The Avenis comes with features such as Caller ID, SMS alert, WhatsApp alert, speed exceeding warning, phone battery level display and estimated time of arrival and is connected with iOS and Android platforms.The Suzuki Avenis comes with a 12cc engine with FI technology to deliver power of 8.7ps@6750rpm and torque of 10Nm@5500rpm. The base variant is priced at ₹86,700 (ex-showroom) and ₹87,000 (ex-showroom) for the race edition.

The scooter features body mounted LED, large storage space, USB charging port, LED tail lamp, sporty muffler cover, alloy wheel, catchy graphics, side stand lock, engine kill switch, dual luggage hooks, front rack storage. Suzuki Motorcycle India has also introduced a new external hinge type fuel cap for Avenis.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd.," The trust and loyalty, Suzuki two-wheeler customers have shown towards Suzuki Access 125 and Burgman Street has always been overwhelming. This belief of our customers in our products encourage us to work passionately to develop new models that can blend perfectly well with the needs of our Gen Z customers. Our teams in Japan and India worked really hard to understand the needs of the new generation and develop a new product that can fulfill the latent customer expectations.

Suzuki Motorcycle India will start the retail of Suzuki Avenis after mid-December. The new scooter will be available in five colours including the Metallic Triton Blue colour introduced as the Race Edition across India. This Race Edition variant will be equipped with Suzuki racing graphics.

