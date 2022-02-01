Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), the two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, recorded an overall 70,092 unit sales in January 2022. The company sold 60,623 units in the domestic market and exported 9,469 units in January 2022. Suzuki Motorcycle India witnessed an over 8% increase in January 2022 as compared to the same month last year.

Additionally, in Jan 2022, Suzuki Motorcycle India rolled out its 6 millionth unit from its Gurugram plant. This month also saw the start of the deliveries for its new scooter, Suzuki Avenis.

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce that we have successfully registered over 8% sales growth in January 2022 as compared to January 2021. It is very satisfying that despite the global semiconductor shortage and difficulties thrown by COVID-19, the company recorded growth in the domestic and exports market. Despite the headwinds that the Industry has experienced we have been able to grow by 37.1% so far in the current financial year. This sales uptick was made possible with the support of all our customers, dealer partners, and staff members. With a cautious yet optimistic outlook, we are confident that we will continue to experience steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future too.

