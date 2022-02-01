Suzuki Motorcycle registers 8% sales growth in January 2022

Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are delighted to announce that we have successfully registered over 8% sales growth in January 2022 as compared to January 2021. It is very satisfying that despite the global semiconductor shortage and difficulties thrown by COVID-19, the company recorded growth in the domestic and exports market. Despite the headwinds that the Industry has experienced we have been able to grow by 37.1% so far in the current financial year. This sales uptick was made possible with the support of all our customers, dealer partners, and staff members. With a cautious yet optimistic outlook, we are confident that we will continue to experience steady demand both from the domestic and overseas markets in the future too.

