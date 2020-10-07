Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday said it has no plans to enter two-wheeler commuter segment in the country. "As a policy, we are concentrating on 125 cc scooter market and in motorcycle segment over 150 cc segment only, so we don't have any plan to bring a commuter scooter or 100 cc motorcycle. We don't have any plan right now," Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) managing director Koichiro Hirao told.

Suzuki Motorcycle India on Wednesday launched the Access 125 and Burgman Street with Bluetooth enabled digital console. The Access 125 has been priced at ₹78,600, while the updated Burgman Street will cost ₹84,600. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The latest update has made both the scooter slightly costlier than before.

Devashish Handa, vice-president (sales, marketing and aftersales), SMIPL, said the company is looking to expand its sales network by just around 1% this fiscal. "It is very much by choice. After having improved our pecking order in the domestic two-wheeler industry from number seven in 2018-19 to number five now, we have realised that in order to secure our aspirations we need to start focusing on quality as much as we have focused on quantity," Handa noted.

The company expanded its sales network by 8% in 2018-19, which was reduced to just 2% in 2019-20. It has over 530 dealerships across the country.

At present, the company sells bikes in above 150 cc category and two 125 cc scooter models in the country.

"In phase one we were present in one location, in second phase we added five more locations and now in third phase we plan to further scale it up and consolidate this initiative. We have now understood nuts and bolts of pre-owned vehicle business," Handa added.

Commenting on the upcoming festive season, Handa said the company remains optimistic about sales performance during the period stretching from middle of this month to November-end.

"We have witnessed improvement in sales over the last few months. In September, we even performed better than same month last year. In line with this, we are optimistic about festive season as well," Handa said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via