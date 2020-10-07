Devashish Handa, vice-president (sales, marketing and aftersales), SMIPL, said the company is looking to expand its sales network by just around 1% this fiscal. "It is very much by choice. After having improved our pecking order in the domestic two-wheeler industry from number seven in 2018-19 to number five now, we have realised that in order to secure our aspirations we need to start focusing on quality as much as we have focused on quantity," Handa noted.