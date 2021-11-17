Suzuki Motorcycle to reveal its first electric scooter in India on Nov 18. See features, price

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suzuki Motorcycle is going to unveil a new product line up tomorrow for the Indian market. It is expected that the company would bring its electric vehicle range in the form of e-scooter on November 18. As the EV scooter segment is heating up with the announcement of Ola S1 and S1 Pro, Suzuki Motorcycle will likely to jump in and address the gap currently existing in the market. The planned electric scooter will be among the price bracket of ₹1 lakh to ₹1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Japanese auto maker will reveal the name and the features tomorrow but the leaks suggest that it will feature sports-themed body and exciting colour options. The LED headlamp will get a bolder look along with digital console and ride control. There would be connectivity features such as Bluetooth connectivity. Going with the industry standard, the e-scooter might come with 150 km range in full single charge.

Suzuki Motorcycle wants to move towards green mobility with this new launch as people are looking for alternatives due to rising fuel prices and air pollution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}