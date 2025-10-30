Suzuki reiterates ₹70k cr investment plan for India by FY30 at JMS 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation has reiterated its plan to invest ₹70,000 crore in India by FY2030. The investment will be focused on bringing new products into the Indian market and introducing new technologies across the segments. Also, Suzuki aims to cater to a wide range of customers in the country, from entry-level cars for first-time buyers to large SUVs and MPVs for the higher-income customers, said Toshihiro Suzuki, CEO of the global auto giant.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Japan Mobility Show 2025, speaking to HT Auto, Toshihiro Suzuki, CEO of Suzuki Motor Corporation, said that India is the most critical market for the company, and it has a big plan for the country. The massive investment is a key part of that plan. The auto company has also revealed that the ₹70,000 crore investment earmarked for the Indian market will be used to expand the manufacturing capacity of the manufacturer to 40 lakh units annually by the end of this decade.

Among these, the 30 lakh units will be focused on the domestic market, while the 10 lakh units will be for the export market. SUVs will play a pivotal role in this 40 lakh production capacity strategy, revealed Suzuki.

What's the future of Maruti Suzuki Alto? Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, the cheapest car in the kitty of the company has been rumoured to receive a next-generation iteration. With the GST rate cut earlier in September this year, the speculation shot up, since the small cars became more affordable with the tax rate revision, and Maruti Suzuki has been a strong advocate of the small car segment revival. Responding to a question about whether the Alto would see a new generation model, Suzuki indirectly said that the company needs to do a lot to strengthen entry-level cars, but the Alto may not be the optimal entry-level car anymore. However, he further added that the company's decisions will be influenced by the Indian consumer's demand.

Suzuki aims to regain 50% market share Back in FY2018-19, Maruti Suzuki, the Indian subsidiary of Suzuki, held more than 50% market share in the Indian passenger vehicle market. However, by the end of 2024, the market share had declined to around 40%, the lowest for the company in nearly a decade. This slump was due to declining demand for small cars, where Maruti Suzuki still has the lion's share. Now, to get back the lost market share, the company is focusing on the utility vehicles, the new love interest of the Indian consumers.

Suzuki has already revealed the plan to launch a major SUV offensive, which will include eight new models, slated to launch in the coming years. The automaker believes that this strategy will help Maruti Suzuki regain its lost market share. As the company's CEO said, the OEM is targeting to launch 8 SUVs in the next 5-6 years, which will bring the total number of passenger vehicles in its kitty to 28 models.

Interestingly, despite being a late player to catch India's SUV boom, Maruti Suzuki has been able to establish a strong hold in the segment, with models like Fronx, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Victoris, etc. Currently, nearly 29% of its total sales are attributed to SUVs. Now, it aims to ramp up the game further.

Premium Toyota cars to get Suzuki badge to achieve 50% market share? Toyota and Suzuki have a global partnership for sharing platforms and technologies for mutual growth across the world. In India, under this agreement, the two automakers have launched a few models. Toyota sells Glanza, Rumion and Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which are the rebadged iterations of Maruti Suzuki's Baleno, Ertiga and Grand Vitara. Maruti Suzuki also sells models like Invicto, which is the rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross.