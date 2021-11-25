Suzuki S-Cross SUV breaks cover in European market. Check features

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Suzuki Motor has announced the world premiere of an SUV, the all-new S-Cross. Manufactured at Suzuki’s Hungarian subsidiary Magyar Suzuki Corporation, sales of the all-new S-Cross will start in Europe from the end of 2021, followed by export to Latin America, Oceania, and Asia. Driving performance and safety are enhanced with ALLGRIP 4x4 technology, while the display audio system communicates a variety of information. The all-new S-Cross is an SUV that delivers on three concepts of Bold, Sophisticated and Versatile. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Suzuki Motor has announced the world premiere of an SUV, the all-new S-Cross. Manufactured at Suzuki’s Hungarian subsidiary Magyar Suzuki Corporation, sales of the all-new S-Cross will start in Europe from the end of 2021, followed by export to Latin America, Oceania, and Asia. Driving performance and safety are enhanced with ALLGRIP 4x4 technology, while the display audio system communicates a variety of information. The all-new S-Cross is an SUV that delivers on three concepts of Bold, Sophisticated and Versatile.

The front features a large, piano-black grille and headlamps each with three LED position lamps. The lamps and the bonnet are placed high to enhance the appearance as an aggressive SUV. The side view features squared wheel arch mouldings that express an inner toughness, while the flowing shoulder line communicates a strong yet smooth sense of power. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The front features a large, piano-black grille and headlamps each with three LED position lamps. The lamps and the bonnet are placed high to enhance the appearance as an aggressive SUV. The side view features squared wheel arch mouldings that express an inner toughness, while the flowing shoulder line communicates a strong yet smooth sense of power. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As with the front face, the rear lamps and bumpers are placed high to create a sense of dynamism. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

View Full Image Suzuki S-Cross SUV Click on the image to enlarge

The interior has a three-dimensional shape that suits the character of a powerful SUV. The centre console houses a large, multifunctional 9-inch HD display audio system which is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and provides driving support functions such as vehicle information and camera image display.

ALLGRIP SELECT is adopted for the four-wheel drive system. A dial allows users to easily select a driving mode according to the driving conditions. The 48-volt SHVS mild hybrid system is standard equipped in European model.

Functions such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go, the all-new S-Cross features parking support functions such as a 360 view camera and rear cross traffic alert. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}