While Tata Motors and M&M are targeting the four-wheeler space, Hero MotoCorp is aggressively betting on EVs in the two-wheeler space. The company is set to launch its first electric scooter by March. To gain an edge on other manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp has decided to adopt Ather Energy’s fast-charging tech for its electric scooters. The company owns a 35% stake in the EV startup.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}