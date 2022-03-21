This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Suzuki Motor has announced its entry into India's electric vehicle market with a bang as it outlined a plan to invest ₹10,440 crore ($1.37 billion) in its India factory to produce electric vehicles (EVs) and batteries.
It is the first major EV plan announced by Maruti Suzuki for India in a bid to align itself with a national strategy to reduce oil dependence and cut debilitating air pollution in major cities.
Suzuki has signed a memorandum of agreement with Gujarat for electric vehicles and batteries manufacturing in India and pledged investments toward carbon neutrality
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private will invest ₹3,100 crore by 2025 for increasing production capacity for battery EV manufacturing and ₹7,300 crore for construction of plant vehicle batteries.
Tata Motors is the largest seller of electric cars in India, with rival Mahindra & Mahindra and motor-bike maker TVS Motor firming up their EV plans.
As India’s largest electric vehicle manufacturer, it’s no surprise that Tata Motors is betting aggressively on this space. The company had already completed the formation of its electric vehicle subsidiary Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEML). The subsidiary will focus only on passenger electric and hybrid vehicles.
In October 2021, Tata Motors raised $1 billion from investors TPG Rise Climate and ADQ by agreeing to sell an 11-15% stake in TPEML. The deal values the subsidiary at over $9 billion and the capital infusion is expected around March 2022. Tata Motors will also invest $2 billion into the subsidiary over the next five years.
Another auto major Mahindra and Mahindra is also betting big on the EV space and is planning to invest ₹3,000 crore in EVs in the near term. It recently announced its association with Jio-BP, a joint venture of Reliance and BP, for its electric vehicle business.
While Tata Motors and M&M are targeting the four-wheeler space, Hero MotoCorp is aggressively betting on EVs in the two-wheeler space. The company is set to launch its first electric scooter by March. To gain an edge on other manufacturers, Hero MotoCorp has decided to adopt Ather Energy’s fast-charging tech for its electric scooters. The company owns a 35% stake in the EV startup.
