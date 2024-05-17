Suzuki unveils Limited Edition Jimny Heritage, a tribute to off-road legends: Limited to 500 units
Suzuki launches the limited Heritage Edition Jimny XL in Australia, inspired by the Indian market model. The SUV features unique decals, red mudflaps, and a special cargo tray. It is powered by a 1.2-liter engine and equipped with AllGrip 4x4 system, modern amenities, and safety features.
Suzuki has recently unveiled an exclusive offering for off-road enthusiasts in Australia with the launch of the Heritage Edition of their iconic Jimny. Limited to just 500 units, this special edition model is set to captivate fans with its distinctive features and nods to the classic era of 4x4 adventure.