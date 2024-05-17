Suzuki launches the limited Heritage Edition Jimny XL in Australia, inspired by the Indian market model. The SUV features unique decals, red mudflaps, and a special cargo tray. It is powered by a 1.2-liter engine and equipped with AllGrip 4x4 system, modern amenities, and safety features.

Suzuki has recently unveiled an exclusive offering for off-road enthusiasts in Australia with the launch of the Heritage Edition of their iconic Jimny. Limited to just 500 units, this special edition model is set to captivate fans with its distinctive features and nods to the classic era of 4x4 adventure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What sets this Heritage Edition apart is its basis on the 5-door variant, known as the Jimny XL in Australia, mirroring the model available in the Indian market. Building on the success of the previous Heritage Edition release for the 3-door Jimny in 2023, which sold out within a mere two days, Suzuki aims to continue its legacy of delivering sought-after limited editions.

Cosmetic enhancements define the Heritage Edition, with eye-catching new decals adorning the sides and rear, complemented by striking red-finished mudflaps both front and rear. Additionally, the SUV comes equipped with a special cargo tray for added convenience, catering to the needs of adventurous drivers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Offered in five distinct color schemes, including White, Chiffon Ivory + Bluish Black Pearl, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl, and Granite Grey Metallic, the Heritage Edition pays homage to the vibrant 4x4 history of the Jimny spanning the decades from the 70s to the 90s.

Under the hood, the Heritage Edition boasts a capable 1.2-liter K-Series petrol engine delivering 99 bhp of maximum power and a peak torque output of 130 Nm, paired exclusively with a 5-speed manual gearbox. The AllGrip 4x4 system comes standard, ensuring optimal performance across diverse terrains.

Inside the Jimny XL, drivers are treated to a host of modern amenities, including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel, hill-hold and descent control, multi-information display, and a comprehensive suite of safety features, including six airbags and LED lighting. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With its blend of nostalgic design elements and contemporary features, the Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition promises to capture the hearts of adventure-seekers and collectors alike, offering a limited opportunity to own a piece of off-road history.

