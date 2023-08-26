Suzuki unveils Made in India Jimny 5-Door for South Africa, pre-booking opens

The South African market recently got a glimpse of the upcoming Suzuki Jimny 5-door model ahead of its scheduled launch later this year. Produced in India by Maruti Suzuki , this new addition complements the existing 3-door version already available in the South African market.

Interestingly, the South African variant of the Jimny 5-door was revealed in the appealing Military Green color, a unique option not found in the Indian market.

Revealed during the Festival of Motoring 2023 event in South Africa, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door has entered the pre-booking phase. Similar to its Indian counterpart, the SUV will feature the 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K-Series petrol engine, delivering 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque converter, both paired with Suzuki’s standard AllGrip 4x4 system.

In South Africa, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be available in two variants, with most features mirroring those found in the Indian version. These features encompass a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.

Safety-wise, the off-roader boasts six airbags, a keyless start/stop button, a rear parking camera, a headlight washer, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, ESP, and ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts.

In addition to the Military Green shade, anticipate the availability of other color choices for the Jimny 5-door. In India, the SUV is presented in both single and dual-tone color options, which encompass Kinetic Yellow, Sizzling Red, Bluish Black, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, and Nexa Blue. The pricing ranges from ₹12.74 lakh to ₹14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Jimny is retailed through the Nexa outlets in the Indian market.