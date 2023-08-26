Suzuki unveils Made in India Jimny 5-Door for South Africa, pre-booking opens

Suzuki unveils Made in India Jimny 5-Door for South Africa, pre-booking opens1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 03:48 PM IST
The South African market recently got a glimpse of the upcoming Suzuki Jimny 5-door model ahead of its scheduled launch later this year. Produced in India by Maruti Suzuki, this new addition complements the existing 3-door version already available in the South African market.