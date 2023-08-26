comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Aug 25 2023 15:56:39
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 605.45 -0.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.25 -1.12%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 116.9 -1.14%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 970.45 0.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.85 -1.53%
Business News/ Auto News / Suzuki unveils Made in India Jimny 5-Door for South Africa, pre-booking opens
Back

Suzuki unveils Made in India Jimny 5-Door for South Africa, pre-booking opens

 1 min read 26 Aug 2023, 03:48 PM IST Livemint

The South African market gets a glimpse of the upcoming Suzuki Jimny 5-door model, with pre-bookings now open. It will feature a 1.5-liter petrol engine and various safety and infotainment features.

In South Africa, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be available in two variants, with most features mirroring those found in the Indian version. (HT Auto)Premium
In South Africa, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be available in two variants, with most features mirroring those found in the Indian version. (HT Auto)

The South African market recently got a glimpse of the upcoming Suzuki Jimny 5-door model ahead of its scheduled launch later this year. Produced in India by Maruti Suzuki, this new addition complements the existing 3-door version already available in the South African market. 

Interestingly, the South African variant of the Jimny 5-door was revealed in the appealing Military Green color, a unique option not found in the Indian market.

Revealed during the Festival of Motoring 2023 event in South Africa, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door has entered the pre-booking phase. Similar to its Indian counterpart, the SUV will feature the 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K-Series petrol engine, delivering 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque converter, both paired with Suzuki’s standard AllGrip 4x4 system.

In South Africa, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be available in two variants, with most features mirroring those found in the Indian version. These features encompass a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more. 

Safety-wise, the off-roader boasts six airbags, a keyless start/stop button, a rear parking camera, a headlight washer, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, ESP, and ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts.

In addition to the Military Green shade, anticipate the availability of other color choices for the Jimny 5-door. In India, the SUV is presented in both single and dual-tone color options, which encompass Kinetic Yellow, Sizzling Red, Bluish Black, Granite Grey, Pearl Arctic White, and Nexa Blue. The pricing ranges from 12.74 lakh to 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the Jimny is retailed through the Nexa outlets in the Indian market.

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 26 Aug 2023, 03:49 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App