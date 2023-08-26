Suzuki unveils Made in India Jimny 5-Door for South Africa, pre-booking opens

The South African market gets a glimpse of the upcoming Suzuki Jimny 5-door model, with pre-bookings now open. It will feature a 1.5-liter petrol engine and various safety and infotainment features.

The South African market recently got a glimpse of the upcoming Suzuki Jimny 5-door model ahead of its scheduled launch later this year. Produced in India by Maruti Suzuki, this new addition complements the existing 3-door version already available in the South African market.

Interestingly, the South African variant of the Jimny 5-door was revealed in the appealing Military Green color, a unique option not found in the Indian market.

Revealed during the Festival of Motoring 2023 event in South Africa, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door has entered the pre-booking phase. Similar to its Indian counterpart, the SUV will feature the 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated K-Series petrol engine, delivering 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual transmission and a 4-speed torque converter, both paired with Suzuki's standard AllGrip 4x4 system.

In South Africa, the Suzuki Jimny 5-door will be available in two variants, with most features mirroring those found in the Indian version. These features encompass a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, automatic climate control, cruise control, and more.

Safety-wise, the off-roader boasts six airbags, a keyless start/stop button, a rear parking camera, a headlight washer, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, ESP, and ISOFIX child seat anchor mounts.