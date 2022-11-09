Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV showcased at EIMCA 2022: Here’s all you need to know

Suzuki Motor Corporation, an automobile giant, has recently unveiled its new adventure tourer for the Suzuki family. It is called V-Strom 800DE and is likely to sit between V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650. The sales of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will commence from February 2023 in North America and Europe. However, till now, there is no information regarding Suzuki launching the V-Strom 800DE in the Indian market.

