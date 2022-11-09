Suzuki V-Strom 800DE ADV showcased at EIMCA 2022: Here’s all you need to know

Suzuki Motor Corporation, an automobile giant, has recently unveiled its new adventure tourer for the Suzuki family. It is called V-Strom 800DE and is likely to sit between V-Strom 1050 and V-Strom 650. The sales of the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE will commence from February 2023 in North America and Europe. However, till now, there is no information regarding Suzuki launching the V-Strom 800DE in the Indian market.
Suzuki developed an all-new mill with a capacity of 776cc. It is a liquid-cooled, parallel-twin unit with Suzuki Cross Balancer and a 270-degree crankshaft design. The engine of this adventure bike is capable of producing 83 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and the torque output has not been revealed. The gearbox on the duty is a six-speed unit. The automobile company claims that the bike comes with fuel efficiency of 22.7 kmpl.
The ground clearance of this tourer is rated at 220 mm. However, the seat height is 855 mm which means that some people might be tip-toeing the Suzuki V-Strom 800DE. Speaking of the design, the V-Strom 800DE is 2,345 mm long, 975 mm wide and has a height of 1,310 mm. The Kerb weight of the V-Strom 800DE is 230 kgs and the fuel tank capacity is 20 litres.
The Suzuki V-Strom 800DE comes equipped with ride by wire, fuel injection, Bi-Directional Quick Shift System, Suzuki Easy Start System, Low RPM Assist and a windshield with three adjustable positions. Additionally, the bike gets a USB socket to charge mobile devices, under protector and knuckle covers.
There is also a Suzuki Driver Mode Selector with three different power output characteristics. The traction control gets four modes and it can be turned off as well. The automobile company is also offering a fine-inch TFT screen for the instrument cluster.
Suzuki is using a 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel for the tourer. It means that the company is focusing on V-Strom 800DE’s off-road ability. The motorbike uses wire-spoke wheels and tube tyres that have a semi-block pattern.
