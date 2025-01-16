India will power Japanese automotive maker Suzuki's global exports strategy with the debut of its first EVs—the four-wheeler e-Vitara which will be manufactured by Maruti Suzuki, and the e-Access scooter, Toshihiro Suzuki, representative director and president, Suzuki Motor Corp. said on the eve of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo on Thursday.

Both the products will be unveiled at the Expo, which is the new and rebranded version of the formerly biennial Auto Expo on Friday.

Suzuki Motor Corp. said that India will be the key export hub for its electric vehicles (EVs), hybrids, and small cars.

Suzuki is also planning compact EVs for India and global markets—once it successfully sees through the launch of the e-SUV, Suzuki said.

"Although we are launching the e-Vitara first, my personal feeling is that EVs are best suited to compact vehicles," he added.

In 2024, the company achieved an all-time high export volume of four-wheel vehicles, reaching 326,000 units—an increase of 121% over the previous year, Suzuki said. India is becoming increasingly important, not just as a production hub but as a centre for global exports, including Europe, Japan, and South America.

Toshihiro also paid homage to Osamu Suzuki, his father and the architect of the Maruti-Suzuki alliance, by reaffirming that the company will put its “best efforts towards the further development of the Indian four-wheeler and two-wheeler market”. Osamu Suzuki passed away on 25 December 2024.

Suzuki’s first global EV, the e-Vitara, along with its electric scooter is set to be manufactured in India for both domestic and international markets. “Suzuki's scale in India is our strength and we will fully leverage this advantage to supply high-quality and appealing products to Japan, Europe, Central and South Americas and the Middle-Eastern and Asian countries,” he said.

He added that the India-made Fronx has 15,000 bookings waiting to be supplied in Japan—three times the target Suzuki had set.

Suzuki is augmenting its production capacity in India to double down on a market that contributes more than 60% to its global production. The automaker plans to expand operations at its Gujarat plant and will commence operations at the Kharkhoda plant in Haryana soon to expand its reach in the country's highly competitive car market, Suzuki said. These additions will bring Suzuki’s total production capacity in India to 4 million units annually by 2030, when India's total passenger vehicle market is expected to touch 6 million units.

Multifold EV strategy Suzuki is adopting a multi-pathway strategy to cater to India's diverse mobility needs. While the company is introducing its first EV in the sport utility vehicle (SUV) segment, it is also planning smaller, affordable EVs to capture the entry-level market.

“We recognize that one million two-wheeler owners in India aspire to upgrade to four-wheelers, and they need an affordable small car solution,” Suzuki noted. "Our aim is to make EVs as efficient and reliable as our gasoline-engine cars, meeting customer expectations on factors like range and charging infrastructure."

The e-Vitara, which will initially be exported to Japan and Europe, is built on Suzuki’s exclusive EV platform and addresses key consumer pain points like range anxiety and charging accessibility, Suzuki said, having “learnt from early movers in the market”. The vehicle’s range is designed to rival traditional internal combustion engine cars.

While EV adoption accelerates, Suzuki is not sidelining hybrids. He emphasized that India needs a range of environmentally friendly options, including hybrids, CNG, and strong hybrids. Suzuki said. “We aim to reduce CO2 emissions by offering diverse solutions according to the unique needs of different segments."

Race to capture 50% market share Suzuki is laser-focused on gaining a dominant position in India’s competitive SUV segment, Suzuki said. “To ensure top market share in SUVs, we will actively increase our product offerings, starting with the unveiling of the e-Vitara tomorrow (Friday),” Suzuki announced.

The company is also strategizing to meet its long-term fuel mix targets for 2030, balancing EVs, hybrids, and CNG vehicles. Suzuki has set its sights on achieving a 50% market share in India, hinged on hopes for a revival in small car demand, which is its bread-and-butter segment, and capturing a larger share to lead the fastest growing SUV segment.