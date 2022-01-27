Switch Mobility new EV manufacturing unit will come at Valladolid

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Switch Mobility has today confirmed its new manufacturing and technology centre will be built on a greenfield site in the Soto de Medinilla area of Valladolid, Spain. The location benefits from strong infrastructure links by road and will enable Switch to develop the facility in several phases, starting with bus production and Research and Development. The site is also perfectly situated to take advantage of the strong automotive supply base within the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Switch Mobility has today confirmed its new manufacturing and technology centre will be built on a greenfield site in the Soto de Medinilla area of Valladolid, Spain. The location benefits from strong infrastructure links by road and will enable Switch to develop the facility in several phases, starting with bus production and Research and Development. The site is also perfectly situated to take advantage of the strong automotive supply base within the region.

Switch’s new manufacturing and technical centre will house production of its first electric bus designed specifically for the European market. The new 12 metre product will build on the technology that has seen Switch become a global leader in electric buses since delivering the first British built, electric buses to Transport for London in 2014. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Switch’s new manufacturing and technical centre will house production of its first electric bus designed specifically for the European market. The new 12 metre product will build on the technology that has seen Switch become a global leader in electric buses since delivering the first British built, electric buses to Transport for London in 2014. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Utilising the latest NMC battery technology, the new product will optimise the total cost of ownership for local authorities and operators, enabling the decarbonisation of cities and key routes across Europe. Further details on Switch’s new state of the art electric bus will be announced early in the second quarter of 2022. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dr Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said: “We are delighted to have selected Valladolid as the location for our first manufacturing site in continental Europe. The region’s wealth of quality engineers and strong supply chain, combined with Spain’s desire to be a leader in electric buses, make the Soto De Medinella area the perfect location. This new facility will provide us with crucial access to the European bus and light commercial vehicle market. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

“Despite the challenges posed by Covid-19, which have resulted in the ground-breaking ceremony being postponed until March 18th, we look forward to commencing construction imminently and seeing our first buses in production within the next 12 months," he added.