Switch Mobility held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the upcoming creation of its new advanced manufacturing facility in Valladolid, Spain. With construction set to commence shortly and the first buses expected to be produced within 12 months, the 35-acre site in Valladolid – Switch’s first in continental Europe – will comprise two production lines and will be entirely carbon neutral from inception.

With €100 million of investment planned for the site over the next decade, the facility around Valladolid will help in creating an estimated 7,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region.

Phase one of the new development will house production of Switch’s new 12m bus designed for the European market. Phases two and three will add battery assembly capabilities and production of Switch’s zero carbon LCV from 2024 onwards.

Dheeraj Hinduja, Chairman of Switch Mobility Ltd, said: “I am delighted that we have broken ground on Switch Mobility’s new state-of-the art facility in Valladolid. With a rich automotive history, strong supply chain and availability of engineering talent, Valladolid is an ideal location for the facility, and I would like to express my appreciation to the national and regional governments for supporting the project. I am hopeful that this facility will address the increasing requirements in Europe, which is poised for significant growth in the EV Mobility segment."

Andy Palmer, Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, commented: “The past year has been one of considerable progress for Switch. We have established a presence in the UK, India and now Continental Europe, have an order book of over 500 electric buses and have covered more than 50 million kilometres with our current electric products. Beginning the development of our site in Spain is a key milestone in our global growth strategy."

