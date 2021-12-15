Switch Mobility has announced the establishment of a new manufacturing and technology centre in Castilla y Leon, Spain. With a presence already in the UK and India, the new facility will extend the company's footprint in global markets. Switch’s first facility in Europe will see the company invest around 100 million Euros over the next 10 years. The hub will comprise two production lines and is expected to see the first buses produced in quarter four 2022.

The facility will create up to 2,000 direct jobs and around 5,000 indirect jobs.

With an initial focus on the manufacture of net zero carbon electric vehicles for the European market and R&D of Switch’s next generation of electric buses and light commercial vehicles, the site will also have capacity to serve markets further afield including South America.

Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “We are delighted that Switch is today launching its first site in continental Europe in the province of Valladolid, Spain where we will benefit greatly from the regions abundance of talent. Supporting our well-established sites in the UK and India, our Spanish facility will provide us with crucial access to the European market. I look forward to building on this relationship as we develop Switch’s advanced, carbon-neutral facility and work with the region to support their transition to a fully electric bus fleet."

All operations will be powered entirely by renewable energy and an energy monitoring and management system will be installed. The construction will start from January 27 next year.

“With a strong automotive supply chain within the region, excellent transport links and a high level of skilled automotive engineers and operatives, Switch has identified Castilla y León as the ideal location for their facility," the company said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.