Switch Mobility starts new manufacturing unit in Spain, eyes South America markets

Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “We are delighted that Switch is today launching its first site in continental Europe in the province of Valladolid, Spain where we will benefit greatly from the regions abundance of talent. Supporting our well-established sites in the UK and India, our Spanish facility will provide us with crucial access to the European market. I look forward to building on this relationship as we develop Switch’s advanced, carbon-neutral facility and work with the region to support their transition to a fully electric bus fleet."