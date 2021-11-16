Switch Mobility , a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, is going to supply and help in operation of 300, 12-metre electric buses for BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation). The fleet and charging infrastructure will be supplied, operated and maintained by Switch for a period of 12-years on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model under the FAME II Scheme. The buses are expected to reduce fuel consumption by around 5.5 million litres annually, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 14,500 tonnes per year alongside cost savings for BMTC.

Recently, the mobility firm also bagged an order of 40 electric buses from Chandigarh administration.

Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “Switch is proud to serve the city of Bengaluru with a new fleet of technologically advanced electric buses. All Switch vehicles are zero emission, but we set the bar much higher, aiming for net zero carbon across all of our operations. Passengers on our vehicles can travel in the comfort of knowing that their journey will emit no CO2 to impact the planet."

Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility Ltd. & CEO of Switch Mobility, India, commented, “Switch is delighted to partner with BMTC as we work towards a common goal of sustainability. Through the deployment of 300 of our zero tail-pipe emission electric buses, Switch will play a central role in reducing carbon in the city of Bengaluru. The cost of ownership and the product experience that we can deliver is amongst the best in the sector and our ability to bring value to customers like BMTC, combined with our superior technology and innovation, will help us to serve many more such customers in the future."

