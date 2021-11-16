Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Auto News / Switch Mobility to supply 300 e-buses for BMTC. Read more

Switch Mobility to supply 300 e-buses for BMTC. Read more

Switch mobility e-buses
1 min read . 03:14 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Recently, the mobility firm also bagged an order of 40 electric buses from Chandigarh administration

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, is going to supply and help in operation of 300, 12-metre electric buses for BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation). The fleet and charging infrastructure will be supplied, operated and maintained by Switch for a period of 12-years on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model under the FAME II Scheme. The buses are expected to reduce fuel consumption by around 5.5 million litres annually, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 14,500 tonnes per year alongside cost savings for BMTC.

Switch Mobility, a subsidiary of Ashok Leyland, is going to supply and help in operation of 300, 12-metre electric buses for BMTC (Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation). The fleet and charging infrastructure will be supplied, operated and maintained by Switch for a period of 12-years on a Gross Cost Contract (GCC) Model under the FAME II Scheme. The buses are expected to reduce fuel consumption by around 5.5 million litres annually, leading to a reduction in carbon emissions by more than 14,500 tonnes per year alongside cost savings for BMTC.

Recently, the mobility firm also bagged an order of 40 electric buses from Chandigarh administration.

Recently, the mobility firm also bagged an order of 40 electric buses from Chandigarh administration.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Andy Palmer, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Switch Mobility Ltd, said, “Switch is proud to serve the city of Bengaluru with a new fleet of technologically advanced electric buses. All Switch vehicles are zero emission, but we set the bar much higher, aiming for net zero carbon across all of our operations. Passengers on our vehicles can travel in the comfort of knowing that their journey will emit no CO2 to impact the planet."

Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility Ltd. & CEO of Switch Mobility, India, commented, “Switch is delighted to partner with BMTC as we work towards a common goal of sustainability. Through the deployment of 300 of our zero tail-pipe emission electric buses, Switch will play a central role in reducing carbon in the city of Bengaluru. The cost of ownership and the product experience that we can deliver is amongst the best in the sector and our ability to bring value to customers like BMTC, combined with our superior technology and innovation, will help us to serve many more such customers in the future."

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!