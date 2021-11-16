Switch Mobility to supply 300 e-buses for BMTC. Read more

Mahesh Babu, COO of Switch Mobility Ltd. & CEO of Switch Mobility, India, commented, “Switch is delighted to partner with BMTC as we work towards a common goal of sustainability. Through the deployment of 300 of our zero tail-pipe emission electric buses, Switch will play a central role in reducing carbon in the city of Bengaluru. The cost of ownership and the product experience that we can deliver is amongst the best in the sector and our ability to bring value to customers like BMTC, combined with our superior technology and innovation, will help us to serve many more such customers in the future."