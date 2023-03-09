Hyundai Motor will launch the 2023 Hyundai Verna sedan car in India on March 21. As the launch gets closer, the automaker continues to tease its upcoming features and specifications. In a latest, the company says that the 2023 Verna model will feature first in segment horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs that run across the width of the sedan.

It further adds that the car will be equipped with the parametric connected LED tail lamps which the company says ‘add a dazzling touch to the innovative rear design of the all-new Hyundai Verna exuding a hi-tech and premium sensation.’

Inside, the sedan will feature a 10.25-inch HD audio video navigation system with digital cluster and TFT MID. The 2023 Hyundai Verna will also feature a first in segment - switchable type infotainment and climate controller interface for a seamless and modern experience. “The interface delivers a seamless and modern experience while controlling functions for air-conditioning and infotainment," the company said in a statement.

Another first in segment feature coming with the new Hyundai Verna are the front ventilated and heated seats. Additionally, the all-new Hyundai Verna will boast of segment best acoustic experience with Bose Premium Sound eight speaker system.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As new age customers in India seek out the most modern and futuristic mobility solutions, we as India’s first smart mobility provider are gearing up to surpass their aspirations. The all-new Hyundai Verna has been intricately crafted to deliver exemplary future mobility experiences. With thoughtful and innovative technology integration, the all-new Hyundai Verna is geared up to redefine the benchmark once again. The power of innovation and Hyundai’s ingenuity will come to fore as we prepare to launch this new sedan in India."

Meanwhile, pre-bookings of the all new model have already started in the country. Those interested can book the new Hyundai Verna by paying an upfront amount of ₹25,000 at authorized dealership stores and the company’s official website. It will be powered by a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine with 6MT and 7DCT. The 1.5 MPi Petrol engine will be available with 6MT and IVT.