Switchable type infotainment, Bose speakers and other confirmed features of 2023 Hyundai Verna2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 06:45 PM IST
- Hyundai announced that the 2023 Verna model will feature first in segment horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs that run across the width of the sedan.
Hyundai Motor will launch the 2023 Hyundai Verna sedan car in India on March 21. As the launch gets closer, the automaker continues to tease its upcoming features and specifications. In a latest, the company says that the 2023 Verna model will feature first in segment horizon LED positioning lamps and DRLs that run across the width of the sedan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×