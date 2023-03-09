Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “As new age customers in India seek out the most modern and futuristic mobility solutions, we as India’s first smart mobility provider are gearing up to surpass their aspirations. The all-new Hyundai Verna has been intricately crafted to deliver exemplary future mobility experiences. With thoughtful and innovative technology integration, the all-new Hyundai Verna is geared up to redefine the benchmark once again. The power of innovation and Hyundai’s ingenuity will come to fore as we prepare to launch this new sedan in India."