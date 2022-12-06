Switzerland mulling a ban on EVs, here's why

You must have come across one of the reports on the internet suggesting electric vehicle (EV) ban in Switzerland. But has the country really banned EVs? Well, actually no. Switzerland has only drafted emergency proposals to brace up for an energy crisis this winter.
Basis of these reports is the ‘Ordinance on Restrictions and Prohibitions on the Use of Electric Energy’. At present, the ordinance is only a draft which the Swiss Federal Council is preparing to embrace for a possible energy shortage in the country. It outlines four stages of escalation if the county faces an energy crisis. Restrictions on e-mobility kicks in only at the third level of escalation.
“The private use of electric cars is only permitted for absolutely necessary journeys (e.g. exercising one’s profession, shopping, visiting the doctor, attending religious events, attending court appointments)", the draft says. It is likely that there will be a partial ban instead of an umbrella ban on EVs in Switzerland as the ordinance is aimed to regulate “restrictions and prohibitions on the use of electrical energy in order to secure the country’s electricity supply".
This covid lockdown-style plan, The Telegraph reports, is aimed to deal with potential energy shortages. Sixty per cent of Switzerland’s energy supply depends on hydroelectric power. The proposed ban is one of the strict measures that are designed to avoid an energy crisis this winter ‘due to its reliance on imports to sustain the country through the colder months.’
Under other measures, the Swiss government may limit public buildings' heating to no more than 20 degrees Celsius. It may also ask the citizens to limit their washing machines to a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius. In case the situation worsens, shops will be asked to close two hours early in Switzerland. Extreme measures, on the other hand, will include a ban on sports matches, concerts and theatre performances.
