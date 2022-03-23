Tactical Urbanism trials at Burari Chowk and Gandhi Vihar to save lives

Tactical Urbanism trials at Burari Chowk and Gandhi Vihar to save lives2 min read . 03:42 PM IST
- This is the third tactical redesign trial in New Delhi, with the two previous ones having been conducted at Bhalswa and the Rajghat Intersection
SaveLIFE Foundation with support from HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company and in close partnership with the Delhi Traffic Police and the Delhi Transport Department has launched Tactical Urbanism trials at Burari Chowk and Gandhi Vihar blackspots to improve road safety in the city. The two sites witnessed 18 and 10 road crash deaths respectively between 2018 and 2020.
Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary, quick and relatively low-cost interventions, which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users, especially the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users. Once the interventions are proven, the relevant Government agencies are expected to make them permanent.
As part of the Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) Project, SaveLIFE Foundation is testing temporary urban design interventions to improve safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and other road users. The trials include road space redistribution to ensure modal equity, road geometrics modification, traffic channelisation, vehicular speed reduction, and the addition of pedestrian and cyclist safety infrastructure.
Ashish Kundra, Commissioner of Transport, GNCTD said, “The Delhi Government is committed to creating safe mobility solutions, which prevent road injuries and fatalities. We have been collaborating with SaveLIFE in this regard for the past four years. Such initiatives and projects which redesign high-fatality spots in the city will help in instilling a sense of road safety for all users."
Piyush Tewari, CEO, SaveLIFE Foundation said, “SLF’s zero-fatality corridor model extensively uses evidence to determine the best solution for saving lives by minimising road crashes and consequent fatalities. Once the solution is proven, we work with the Government to make the solution permanent and replicate it. We are grateful to HDFC ERGO, Delhi Police and Delhi Transport Department for collaborating with us to improve road safety in Delhi."
This is the third tactical redesign trial in New Delhi, with the two previous ones having been conducted at Bhalswa and the Rajghat Intersection. The Tactical Urbanism trial at Rajghat Intersection reduced the high-risk pedestrian conflict by 32% and vehicular conflict by 81%. Based on the findings of these trials, permanent interventions may be undertaken by civic agencies.
