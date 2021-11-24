Tactical urbanism trials in Delhi to enhance road safety. Read more

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi government has started tactical urbanism on the busy Rajghat intersection of the city to improve road safety especially and reduce fatality for the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users. Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary and relatively low-cost interventions which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users. Delhi government has partnered SaveLIFE Foundation and Delhi Traffic Police for this initiative. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi government has started tactical urbanism on the busy Rajghat intersection of the city to improve road safety especially and reduce fatality for the most vulnerable, like pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised transport users. Tactical Urbanism (TU) trials are temporary and relatively low-cost interventions which test out urban design, transportation planning and infrastructural changes for improving road safety for all road users. Delhi government has partnered SaveLIFE Foundation and Delhi Traffic Police for this initiative.

Following the assessment of the trials and analysis, it aims to propose recommendations to the competent authorities for permanent improvements. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Following the assessment of the trials and analysis, it aims to propose recommendations to the competent authorities for permanent improvements. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

As part of the Zero Fatality Corridor (ZFC) Project with the Transport Department of Government of NCT of Delhi, SaveLIFE Foundation will be testing temporary urban design interventions to improve safety for the road users, starting this week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The trials will see road space being redistributed to ensure modal equity, road geometrics being modified, traffic being channelized, vehicular speeds being reduced, and pedestrian and cyclist safety infrastructure being added.

Kailash Gahlot, Minister of Transport, said, “Delhi Government is committed to making Delhi Roads safer for all road users. Through these trials, earlier at Bhalswa Chowk and now at Rajghat, we aim to develop a comprehensive network of safe roads and junctions across the city. Such interventions can drive the behaviour change needed from commuters, and the general public, to enable safe road practices in cities."

Ashish Kundra, Commissioner of Transport, Delhi said, “The objective of these trials is to insert safety elements for all road users. Since 2016, Rajghat Intersection and Rajghat Bus Depot collectively witnessed 47 crashes, 13 fatalities and 51 injuries. These trials are aimed at making the intersection safe for all in an inclusive, cheap and quick manner." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}