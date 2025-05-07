Take a look at 5 bikes due to launch in India in May 2025. Check details2 min read . Updated: 07 May 2025, 04:19 PM IST
The two-wheeler segment sees exciting launches in May 2025, starting with the updated Benelli TRK 502 and Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z.
The two-wheeler segment has witnessed several exciting launches this year, with more expected as we approach mid-year. Most motorcycles debuting in May 2025 feature updates that introduce significant changes to enhance their long-term relevance.
As we enter May, here’s a look at the motorcycle launches to watch for:
Benelli TRK 502
The Benelli TRK 502 has been on the market for some time, and it received its most extensive update yet on May 6. The 2025 edition comes with several enhancements, including a TFT display, a redesigned swingarm, and cross-spoke tubeless wheels to stay competitive. The motorcycle continues to use the 500 cc twin-cylinder engine, offering 47 bhp and 45 Nm of torque. The updated model is priced at a premium of ₹35,000, retailing for ₹6.20 lakh (ex-showroom).
2025 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z
The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is India’s most affordable 400 cc motorcycle and is expected to undergo its first update, a year after its launch. The 2025 Pulsar maintains the same engine and hardware but will feature two significant upgrades: a switch to Apollo H1 tyres from MRF, with a wider 150-section tyre for increased grip, and an upgrade to sintered brake pads, enhancing braking performance. These changes aim to improve control over the powerful bike. Expect the Pulsar NS400Z to come with a price increase of ₹5,000-7,000 over the current price of ₹1.81 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400 XC
Currently available, the Triumph Scrambler 400 X may soon have a new variant, the Scrambler 400 XC, designed for rougher terrains. The new motorcycle is anticipated to feature key enhancements for off-road capability, including updated paint schemes, cross-spoke tubeless wheels, and possibly improved ground clearance and suspension tuning. Triumph has yet to confirm these details. The Scrambler 400 X is priced at ₹2.67 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 400 XC is expected to carry a premium of approximately ₹20,000.
2025 Yezdi Adventure
Classic Legends, the parent company behind Jawa, Yezdi, and BSA, is set to launch the updated Yezdi Adventure on May 15. The 2025 model will include enhancements over the MY2024 version, which had undergone significant changes. Look for an upgraded OBD-2B compliant engine, new features, a modern digital console with enhanced connectivity, and fresh colour options. More information on the updated Yezdi Adventure will be shared soon, so stay tuned for updates.
Kawasaki Z900
The updated Kawasaki Z900 is anticipated to launch in India later this month. The middleweight streetfighter has been available for some time, but it’s set to receive important updates such as a redesigned headlamp and taillight, along with additional features. It will continue to be powered by the same 948 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine, generating 123.6 bhp and 98.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed transmission. The Z900 is a popular choice, and the upcoming version should attract new buyers, especially with the price close to ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom).