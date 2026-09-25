Tata Aeris launched: Tigor replacement gets premium looks and petrol-CNG options — check price, new features

Tata Motors launched the new Aeris compact sedan in India at an introductory price of 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom), replacing the Tigor. The Aeris gets refreshed styling, a Tiago-inspired cabin, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, ventilated seats, wireless charging and a 360-degree camera.

Pragya Singha Roy
Published25 Sep 2026, 04:32 PM IST
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Tata Motors has launched the new Aeris compact sedan in India.
Tata Motors has launched the new Aeris compact sedan in India.(TATA Motors)
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Tata Aeris

Tata Motors has launched the new Aeris compact sedan in India at an introductory price of 5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is the replacement for the Tigor and is available in five variants for private buyers. Bookings are now open through Tata dealerships and its official website, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on October 11.

The Aeris receives new exterior styling, a Tiago-inspired interior, and equipment, such as ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, and an integrated dashcam. It follows the 1.2-litre petrol engine and CNG powertrain and is offered in both manual and AMT transmissions.

Tata Aeris price and variants

The Aeris is available in five trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished. Prices range from 5.29 lakh to 9.74 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

VariantPetrol MTPetrol AMTCNG MTCNG AMT
Smart 5.29 lakh 6.29 lakh
Pure 6.14 lakh 6.69 lakh 7.14 lakh 7.69 lakh
Pure+ 6.74 lakh 7.29 lakh 7.74 lakh 8.29 lakh
Creative 7.49 lakh 8.04 lakh 8.49 lakh 9.04 lakh
Accomplished 8.19 lakh 8.74 lakh 9.19 lakh 9.74 lakh

The Aeris will be priced at 5.29 lakh and will come with the same 1.2-litre petrol and CNG engines as the Tigor, says Autocar Professional.

Tata Aeris gets a sharper exterior design

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The Aeris gets refreshed styling.

The Aeris will have a new front fascia with thin LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and new bumpers with a gloss-black grille. It also receives LED fog lights and new alloy wheels. Tata has retained the sedan's notchback-style roofline. Earlier in the week, Autocar India had reported that the Aeris would have a lot of changes in terms of styling from the Tigor.

At the rear, the sedan receives slimmer LED tail lamps as well as a redesigned bumper. It comes in 6 exterior shades: Nitro Crimson, Dandeli Drizzle, Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey and Pristine White.

Also Read | Tata Aeris teased ahead of launch: What we know about Tigor successor

Cabin gets new features

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At the rear, the sedan gets slimmer LED tail-lamps and a revised bumper.

It shares the same look and feel as the Tiago, featuring a two-spoke steering wheel and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay options are also available.

Additional features are a 360-degree camera, cruise control, automatic climate control and ventilated front seats. There's also a dashcam and more electronic safety features for higher variants. Six airbags are standard across the range.

Also Read | Tata Aeris 25 September launch: New teaser reveals key design details

Petrol and CNG engines continue

The Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86 hp/113 Nm. The CNG version has 75.5 hp and 96.5 Nm. They can be used with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission, depending on the model.

Tata's twin-cylinder CNG setup is featured in the Aeris. The sedan will continue to target the same segment as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Honda Amaze.

About the Author

Pragya Singha Roy

Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.

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