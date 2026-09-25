Tata Aeris launched: Tigor replacement gets premium looks and petrol-CNG options — check price, new features

Tata Motors has launched the new Aeris compact sedan in India at an introductory price of ₹5.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is the replacement for the Tigor and is available in five variants for private buyers. Bookings are now open through Tata dealerships and its official website, while deliveries are scheduled to begin on October 11.

The Aeris receives new exterior styling, a Tiago-inspired interior, and equipment, such as ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, and an integrated dashcam. It follows the 1.2-litre petrol engine and CNG powertrain and is offered in both manual and AMT transmissions.

Tata Aeris price and variants The Aeris is available in five trims: Smart, Pure, Pure+, Creative and Accomplished. Prices range from ₹5.29 lakh to ₹9.74 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Variant Petrol MT Petrol AMT CNG MT CNG AMT Smart ₹ 5.29 lakh — ₹ 6.29 lakh — Pure ₹ 6.14 lakh ₹ 6.69 lakh ₹ 7.14 lakh ₹ 7.69 lakh Pure+ ₹ 6.74 lakh ₹ 7.29 lakh ₹ 7.74 lakh ₹ 8.29 lakh Creative ₹ 7.49 lakh ₹ 8.04 lakh ₹ 8.49 lakh ₹ 9.04 lakh Accomplished ₹ 8.19 lakh ₹ 8.74 lakh ₹ 9.19 lakh ₹ 9.74 lakh

The Aeris will be priced at ₹5.29 lakh and will come with the same 1.2-litre petrol and CNG engines as the Tigor, says Autocar Professional.

Tata Aeris gets a sharper exterior design

View full Image View full Image The Aeris gets refreshed styling.

The Aeris will have a new front fascia with thin LED headlights, LED daytime running lights and new bumpers with a gloss-black grille. It also receives LED fog lights and new alloy wheels. Tata has retained the sedan's notchback-style roofline. Earlier in the week, Autocar India had reported that the Aeris would have a lot of changes in terms of styling from the Tigor.

At the rear, the sedan receives slimmer LED tail lamps as well as a redesigned bumper. It comes in 6 exterior shades: Nitro Crimson, Dandeli Drizzle, Dune Glow, Daytona Grey, Pure Grey and Pristine White.

Also Read | Tata Aeris teased ahead of launch: What we know about Tigor successor

Cabin gets new features

View full Image View full Image At the rear, the sedan gets slimmer LED tail-lamps and a revised bumper.

It shares the same look and feel as the Tiago, featuring a two-spoke steering wheel and 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay options are also available.

Additional features are a 360-degree camera, cruise control, automatic climate control and ventilated front seats. There's also a dashcam and more electronic safety features for higher variants. Six airbags are standard across the range.

Also Read | Tata Aeris 25 September launch: New teaser reveals key design details

Petrol and CNG engines continue The Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 86 hp/113 Nm. The CNG version has 75.5 hp and 96.5 Nm. They can be used with a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT transmission, depending on the model.