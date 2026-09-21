Tata Aeris sedan teased ahead of 25 September launch: Here’s what Tigor successor will offer

Tata Motors has released a glimpse of its new Aeris subcompact sedan set to launch in India on 25 September. The new sedan will help Tata remain in the sub-four-metre sedan segment. The new teaser reveals clear details of its front and rear styling features in advance of its official reveal.

The teaser posted on the Tata Motors Cars Official YouTube channel on Sunday does not show the Aeris until it is covered with an eggshell-like material, after which it displays the vehicle's components. The new model will likely offer upgrades in style and features, but not in the underlying platform or powertrain options, from the Tigor.

Tata Aeris teaser reveals new design The teaser provides a sneak peek of Aeris' front-left side and back quarter panel. The sedan appears to have a redesigned front end with LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs. LED fog lamps are also visible on the lower bumper.

The car features sharper body creases and a more sculpted appearance. Tata has also unveiled the Aeris in a brand-new purple hue, suggesting the facelift may feature a new colour range. The complete exterior design will be revealed on 25 September, when Tata officially takes the covers off the sedan.

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Expected features and interior upgrades The Tata Aeris is expected to receive a major cabin update, according to CarWale . It could get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Other features include expected wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, ventilated front seats and keyless entry with push-button start.

The sedan may also come with a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents and auto-folding ORVMs. Some of these features will also be transferred from the revamped Tata Tiago.

Tata Aeris engine and CNG options According to CarDekho, the Aeris is likely to have the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Tigor and will be offered in three power options: 168PS, 182PS and 200PS. The engine is expected to be paired with a five-speed manual or automatic transmission and will deliver roughly 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. A factory-fitted CNG version is also expected. The engine may produce around 76 PS and 97 Nm in CNG mode.