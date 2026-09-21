Tata Aeris sedan teased ahead of 25 September launch: Here’s what Tigor successor will offer

Tata Motors has released a glimpse of its new Aeris subcompact sedan set to launch in India on 25 September. The new sedan will help Tata remain in the sub-four-metre sedan segment. The new teaser reveals clear details of its front and rear styling features in advance of its official reveal.

The teaser posted on the Tata Motors Cars Official YouTube channel on Sunday does not show the Aeris until it is covered with an eggshell-like material, after which it displays the vehicle's components. The new model will likely offer upgrades in style and features, but not in the underlying platform or powertrain options, from the Tigor.

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Tata Aeris teaser reveals new design The teaser provides a sneak peek of Aeris' front-left side and back quarter panel. The sedan appears to have a redesigned front end with LED headlamps and integrated LED DRLs. LED fog lamps are also visible on the lower bumper.

The car features sharper body creases and a more sculpted appearance. Tata has also unveiled the Aeris in a brand-new purple hue, suggesting the facelift may feature a new colour range. The complete exterior design will be revealed on 25 September, when Tata officially takes the covers off the sedan.

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Expected features and interior upgrades The Tata Aeris is expected to receive a major cabin update, according to CarWale . It could get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Other features include expected wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, ventilated front seats and keyless entry with push-button start.

The sedan may also come with a 360-degree camera, rear AC vents and auto-folding ORVMs. Some of these features will also be transferred from the revamped Tata Tiago.

Tata Aeris engine and CNG options According to CarDekho, the Aeris is likely to have the same 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine as the Tigor and will be offered in three power options: 168PS, 182PS and 200PS. The engine is expected to be paired with a five-speed manual or automatic transmission and will deliver roughly 86 PS and 113 Nm of torque. A factory-fitted CNG version is also expected. The engine may produce around 76 PS and 97 Nm in CNG mode.

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Expected price and rivals The Tata Aeris is expected to be priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹10 lakh (ex-showroom), according to CarDekho. It will face stiff competition from models like the Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura, and Maruti Suzuki Dzire. According to media reports, there might also be an electric version of the Aeris in the future. However, Tata Motors has not yet disclosed details of its battery, motor or driving range.

About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.