Tata Aeris teased ahead of September 25 launch: Tiago-inspired lights, new alloy wheels revealed

Tata Aeris has appeared in a new teaser ahead of its September 25, 2026 launch in India. Tata Aeris will replace the Tigor and the new teaser shows the styling of the new sedan's lighting system and alloy wheel design. The company has said that the Aeris will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine, with design and feature enhancements on the way.

The all-new front and rear light modules and the new alloy wheels are now revealed in the latest teaser. The Aeris will continue to find competition in the compact sedan segment from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. Tata has also used the promotional line “Start Scoring, Stop Being Boring” for the upcoming sedan.

Tata Aeris teaser: What does it reveal? The Aeris receives updated headlamp and taillight elements, inspired by the recently updated Tiago. The back lights are more robust but not necessarily connected to form a full-width light bar.

View full Image View full Image Tata has also used the promotional line “Start Scoring, Stop Being Boring” for the upcoming sedan. ( TATA )

The teaser also reveals blacked-out alloy wheels with a new shape. Previously released design patent images and teaser photos suggest that exterior design elements, such as the bumpers, are also being altered, along with the front section. Autocar India reported that the Aeris will feature sheet-metal changes despite being based on the Tigor.

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Tata Aeris engine and transmission The most significant of the mechanical details revealed so far is the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. It has 84 bhp and 113 Nm, and will come with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT transmission, reports CarWale.

View full Image View full Image Tata Aeris has been teased. ( TATA )

A CNG version is also anticipated to run on. The current configuration yields 72 bhp and 96.5 Nm of CNG power and is paired with the same manual and AMT gearboxes. The final specifications will be confirmed at launch.

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Tata Aeris features and price Reportedly, the Aeris is expected to get an update to the new Tiago-inspired interior. New additions to this list are expected to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, Type-C charging ports and a 360-degree camera. Tata Motors has yet to confirm these features.