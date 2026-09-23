Tata Aeris teased ahead of September 25 launch: Tiago-inspired lights, new alloy wheels revealed

Tata Aeris has appeared in a new teaser ahead of its September 25, 2026 launch in India. Tata Aeris will replace the Tigor and the new teaser shows the styling of the new sedan's lighting system and alloy wheel design. The company has said that the Aeris will continue to be powered by the 1.2-litre petrol engine, with design and feature enhancements on the way.

The all-new front and rear light modules and the new alloy wheels are now revealed in the latest teaser. The Aeris will continue to find competition in the compact sedan segment from the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura. Tata has also used the promotional line “Start Scoring, Stop Being Boring” for the upcoming sedan.

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Tata Aeris teaser: What does it reveal? The Aeris receives updated headlamp and taillight elements, inspired by the recently updated Tiago. The back lights are more robust but not necessarily connected to form a full-width light bar.

Tata has also used the promotional line “Start Scoring, Stop Being Boring” for the upcoming sedan.

The teaser also reveals blacked-out alloy wheels with a new shape. Previously released design patent images and teaser photos suggest that exterior design elements, such as the bumpers, are also being altered, along with the front section. Autocar India reported that the Aeris will feature sheet-metal changes despite being based on the Tigor.

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Tata Aeris engine and transmission The most significant of the mechanical details revealed so far is the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine. It has 84 bhp and 113 Nm, and will come with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT transmission, reports CarWale.

Tata Aeris has been teased.

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A CNG version is also anticipated to run on. The current configuration yields 72 bhp and 96.5 Nm of CNG power and is paired with the same manual and AMT gearboxes. The final specifications will be confirmed at launch.

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Tata Aeris features and price Reportedly, the Aeris is expected to get an update to the new Tiago-inspired interior. New additions to this list are expected to include a 10.25-inch touchscreen, a digital instrument cluster, rear AC vents, Type-C charging ports and a 360-degree camera. Tata Motors has yet to confirm these features.

The price of Tata Aeris is expected to begin at around ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom). The official prices of the variants will be announced by Tata Motors on September 25. The sedan will replace the Tigor in Tata's sub-4-metre lineup.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.