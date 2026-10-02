Tata Aeris vs Honda Amaze vs Maruti Dzire: Which sedan offers more for your money?

Tata Motors has entered the compact sedan segment with the new Aeris, which was launched on 25 September. The petrol version of the sedan starts at ₹5.29 lakh ex-showroom, while the iCNG version will cost ₹6.29 lakh ex-showroom. Tata Motors says Aeris will be available in petrol and CNG versions, and in manual and AMT transmissions. The six airbags and 419-litre boot are standard, the company confirmed.

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The Aeris is now up against two popular compact sedans in India – the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire. The comparison is based on their current prices, engines, transmissions, claimed fuel economy (as of 2 October), and boot space and safety features, as provided by the respective manufacturers.

Aeris vs Amaze vs Dzire: Price and engine The Aeris is powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and is fitted with a 5-speed manual or AMT transmission, according to Tata Motors. It's also now available with an AMT transmission for its iCNG range. Tata lists a starting price of ₹5.29 lakh for the petrol variant and ₹6.29 lakh for the iCNG variant.

Honda Cars India's updated website states that the Honda Amaze starts at ₹7.65 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. A 1.2-litre petrol engine powers Amaze, and it is available with a five-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. The manual gets 18.65 kmpl, and the CVT gets 19.46 kmpl, according to Honda. The company says the boot capacity is 416 litres.

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Currently, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹6.30 lakh for the petrol LXI manual. Maruti's current price list also includes petrol AMT and S-CNG versions.

Dzire: New automatic CNG option In September, Maruti Suzuki unveiled the automatic versions of S-CNG cars – the Swift, Dzire and Baleno. According to the company, the certified fuel efficiency of the Dzire S-CNG AMT is 36.47 km/kg, the best among the three models tested under JATO Dynamics certification on 18 September. The new Dzire S-CNG is powered by Maruti's 1.2-litre Z12E engine and a five-speed Auto Gear Shift transmission.

Aeris vs Amaze vs Dzire: Safety The Aeris is fitted with standard six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Control and ISOFIX anchors, Tata Motors says. It also features a 360° surround-view camera and a blind-spot monitor.

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The Amaze received a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating for adult occupant protection and four stars for child occupant protection in November 2025. Honda's 28 November 2025 release stated that the sedan scored 28.33/32 points for adult protection and 40.81/49 for child protection. It also gets six airbags and Honda SENSING ADAS.

Dzire had a five-star Bharat NCAP rating in June 2025. Suzuki lists six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold Assist, ISOFIX and a 360-degree camera among its safety equipment.

Aeris vs Amaze vs Dzire: Key differences The Aeris is the least expensive of the three, according to the manufacturers' listed prices. The Dzire is available in a range of petrol/CNG/AMT options and is now also available in automatic mode in CNG. The CVT-equipped Amaze has a proven five-star Bharat NCAP rating for adult occupant safety and a four-star rating for child occupant safety. The three models vary primarily in their powertrain options, prices, and safety performance ratings.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.