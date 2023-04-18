Tata Altroz CNG to launch tomorrow. Here’s what all to expect2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 01:52 PM IST
- The Indian automaker is set to launch the Altroz iCNG on April 19, as previously announced. The new model will be available in top variants, complete with all the features offered in the standard version. The most noticeable exterior difference will be the iCNG badging.
Tata Motors is preparing to broaden its CNG range in India by introducing the Altroz hatchback, equipped with iCNG technology. The upcoming Tata Altroz CNG will be the third addition to the carmaker's CNG portfolio, following the Tigor sedan and Tiago hatchback, both launched last year with CNG kit.
