Tata Motors is preparing to broaden its CNG range in India by introducing the Altroz hatchback, equipped with iCNG technology. The upcoming Tata Altroz CNG will be the third addition to the carmaker's CNG portfolio, following the Tigor sedan and Tiago hatchback, both launched last year with CNG kit.

The Altroz iCNG model was previously showcased at this year's Auto Expo, along with the CNG variant of its smallest SUV, the Punch. The new Tata Altroz CNG will compete with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and other rivals in the segment.

The Indian automaker is set to launch the Altroz iCNG on April 19, as previously announced. The new model will be available in top variants, complete with all the features offered in the standard version. The most noticeable exterior difference will be the iCNG badging, distinguishing it from its ICE counterpart.

Interestingly, the most significant modification in the Altroz iCNG will be in its boot space, thanks to Tata Motors' innovative twin-cylinder CNG technology - a first in India. The technology was previously showcased by Tata at the Auto Expo. Unlike conventional CNG vehicles like Tiago and Tigor, which feature a large CNG cylinder taking up most of the boot space, the Altroz iCNG will have its CNG kit placed on a lower and flatter surface, allowing for more luggage space at the rear.

Additionally, Tata Motors has removed the spare wheel to make room for two smaller CNG tanks, each with a capacity of 30 litres.

The Altroz CNG will retain its 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, which is also used in the Tiago and Tigor CNG variants. The engine, paired with a manual gearbox, will generate 73 bhp and 95 Nm of torque in iCNG mode, while producing 84.82 bhp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque without the CNG kit. The Altroz iCNG is estimated to have a fuel efficiency of approximately 27 km/kg, similar to the Tiago iCNG's fuel economy.

It is expected that the price of the Tata Altroz CNG could be approximately ₹80,000 higher than the standard petrol variant of the hatchback, which begins at a cost of ₹6.45 lakh. The Altroz iCNG prices are likely to begin at around ₹7.50 lakh and may go up to ₹10 lakh for higher variants.